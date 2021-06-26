Sign up
177 / 365
Selfie after a walk.
Enjoyed a walk by the ocean. (Framing line thanks to Skeena. I wanted to try it.)
26th June 2021
RonM
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Photo Details
Tags
line
b/w
framing
selfie
marlboromaam (Mags)
A very nice selfie!
June 26th, 2021
