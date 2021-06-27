Sign up
Waiting for a haircut.
Probably the last time the barber will use this outdoor tent space now that the pandemic is easing in CA.
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th June 2021 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
room
,
candid
,
social
