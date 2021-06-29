Previous
Looking over to the neighbor's house. by milestonevisualmedia
180 / 365

Looking over to the neighbor's house.

He is ill and unable to live there now.
Every house has a story.
29th June 2021

RonM

@milestonevisualmedia
Photo Details

