Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Next
187 / 365
Rock abstraction.
Saw this rock face on yesterday's walk and thought it would make an interesting abstract. Rotated 90 counterc, and processed in PSHOP with poster and blending.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
0
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
237
photos
26
followers
23
following
51% complete
View this month »
180
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
Latest from all albums
181
182
183
184
185
186
50
187
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th July 2021 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
face
,
rock
,
abstract
,
editing
,
pshop
Yoland
ace
It’s given you some very interesting colors, love the abstract feel.
July 6th, 2021
