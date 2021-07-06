Previous
Next
Rock abstraction. by milestonevisualmedia
187 / 365

Rock abstraction.

Saw this rock face on yesterday's walk and thought it would make an interesting abstract. Rotated 90 counterc, and processed in PSHOP with poster and blending.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yoland ace
It’s given you some very interesting colors, love the abstract feel.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise