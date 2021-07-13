Sign up
Previous
Next
194 / 365
What the...?
Been wanting to play with PS sky replacement. It is great! It even tones the foreground.
Same agave image in silhouette, adding three different skies I have taken at other times and places. So much for photo-reality.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
2
0
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
245
photos
26
followers
23
following
53% complete
,
agave
,
pshop
Richard Brown
ace
Nicely done although I'm not a fan in principle!
July 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Very nice!
July 13th, 2021
