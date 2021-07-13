Previous
What the...? by milestonevisualmedia
194 / 365

What the...?

Been wanting to play with PS sky replacement. It is great! It even tones the foreground.
Same agave image in silhouette, adding three different skies I have taken at other times and places. So much for photo-reality.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

@milestonevisualmedia
Richard Brown ace
Nicely done although I'm not a fan in principle!
July 13th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice!
July 13th, 2021  
