196 / 365
Tree study.
Back to editing again. Passed this tree on the walk today and visualized that it would be a great layering effect.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
RonM
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
tree
editing
pshop
marlboromaam (Mags)
Very nice texture and color!
July 15th, 2021
