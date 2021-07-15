Previous
Tree study. by milestonevisualmedia
196 / 365

Tree study.

Back to editing again. Passed this tree on the walk today and visualized that it would be a great layering effect.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Very nice texture and color!
July 15th, 2021  
