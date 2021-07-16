Previous
Little guy. by milestonevisualmedia
197 / 365

Little guy.

There I was in the pet store, just to buy food for Zoey and who should be lying there...

So cute asleep with its paw to block the light.
So sad waiting to see what would come of the attention..
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
So cute!
July 17th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Adorable
July 17th, 2021  
