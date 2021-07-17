Sign up
198 / 365
Goin' swimmin'...
Hot today and the beach was busy.
17th July 2021
17th Jul 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
beach
,
scene
,
candid
,
b/w
,
composite
Nada
ace
Looks like the perfect place to be on a hot day.
July 18th, 2021
