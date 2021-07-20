Previous
Kelp Collage. by milestonevisualmedia
201 / 365

Kelp Collage.

Phooey. Couldn't decide which I liked the most so I put all of them up. (Need to work on my editorial decisions!) Pick your favorite.
20th July 2021 20th Jul 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
55% complete

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Top on the right! Great textures in all of them though.
July 21st, 2021  
