203 / 365
Aeonium in sunlight.
View from the afternoon garden.
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
plant
,
succulent
,
aeonium
