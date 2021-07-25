Previous
Our phalaenopsis are returning. by milestonevisualmedia
206 / 365

Our phalaenopsis are returning.

The first of the new group.
See xtra.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

RonM

@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
My favorite orchid! Lovely shot.
July 25th, 2021  
