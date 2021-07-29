Sign up
210 / 365
Apples almost ripe.
29th July 2021
29th Jul 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
tree
,
landscape
,
apples
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Time to make some pie! Or applesauce. Or both- and then maybe some other apple favorites too. Oh, boy, now I'm hungry!
July 30th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
They look good! Are they tart to taste? I like a good tart crunchy apple.
July 30th, 2021
