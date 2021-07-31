Sign up
212 / 365
Lifeguard.
Always looking for signs of trouble.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
1
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
267
photos
27
followers
24
following
58% complete
View this month »
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Latest from all albums
206
207
55
208
209
210
211
212
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd July 2021 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
candid
,
lifeguard
Yoland
ace
Very cool shot, it looks kind of retro.
August 1st, 2021
