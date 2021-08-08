Sign up
220 / 365
California Dreamin'
Two skaters and their dog on the bike path by the beach.
8th August 2021
8th Aug 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
276
photos
29
followers
24
following
213
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
214
56
215
216
217
218
219
220
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th August 2021 4:49pm
Tags
dog
,
candid
,
skaters
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Looking like happy folks!
August 9th, 2021
