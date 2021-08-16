Previous
Kelp composite. by milestonevisualmedia
228 / 365

Kelp composite.

This time the water breaking over the kelp in layers.
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

RonM

@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
sarah ace
Makes a nice abstract
August 17th, 2021  
