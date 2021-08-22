Sign up
234 / 365
A message just for you: "We go way back"
Aerial message flown over the beach, on a cloudy day when no one was looking.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
Tags
sky
,
message
,
clouds
,
bw
CAT Carter19
ace
How random! You captured it nicely you can see all the letters and love the B & W
August 23rd, 2021
