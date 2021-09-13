Previous
STRANGE COMBOS by milestonevisualmedia
256 / 365

STRANGE COMBOS

Someone leaves a guide for spiritual life next to a fake trillion dollar bill.
Decorating a macho winched raised Jeep Wrangler with fuzzies for the front tow.
There's a message here somewhere.
13th September 2021 13th Sep 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
