Previous
Next
CYCADS by milestonevisualmedia
325 / 365

CYCADS

Three examples of a plant I see walking in the neighborhood. They are not palms or palmettos but cycads. The cycad fossil record dates to the early Permian, 280 million years ago (mya) and possibly older cycad fossils that date to the late Carboniferous period, 325 to 300 million years ago. They were once very extensive but are not widely distributed today, some going extinct. They are prized garden plants around here, but expensive. The gnarly pods are the exposed seeds, they are gymnosperms and do not have true seeds. They have separate sexed plants, which are fertilized by certain beetles.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Interesting shapes and textures!
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise