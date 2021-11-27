Sign up
331 / 365
Hotel setting.
We stayed at an old Spanish style hotel in Indian Wells, being renovated, with fire pits everywhere to mellow the cool desert air in the evening and early mornings (before the sun took over!).
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
394
photos
30
followers
24
following
Tags
and
,
fire
,
mountains
,
hotel
,
pool
,
pit
Mags
ace
Nice place and space to relax!
November 27th, 2021
