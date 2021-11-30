Previous
"A foggy day in Redondo Beach..." by milestonevisualmedia
334 / 365

"A foggy day in Redondo Beach..."

Had me low, had me down...
....
Then in a flash I saw you there..
And in foggy Redondo Beach
The sun was shining, everywhere...
(Except it wasn't)
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
91% complete

