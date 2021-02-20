Previous
Next
primary colors by milestonevisualmedia
2 / 365

primary colors

An ordinary scene is transformed by using a gradient map of primary colors to replace the values.
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise