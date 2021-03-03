Previous
20210302-IMG_3165MOD3 by milestonevisualmedia
7 / 365

20210302-IMG_3165MOD3

The same avocado image with different value and tone effects.
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

RonM

ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
1% complete

