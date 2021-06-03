Sign up
Paso Robles: Wild Coyote Wine Estate.
Outside of Paso Robles is a landscape of rolling hills that have been planted into vineyards in many places. This estate has most fields across the road, and is also a B&B.
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
201
photos
26
followers
23
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Another
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
27th May 2021 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wine
,
country
,
landscape
,
estate
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful view. Reminds of High Chaparral in many ways.
June 3rd, 2021
