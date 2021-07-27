Sign up
55 / 365
Pinecones in sunlight.
27th July 2021
27th Jul 21
RonM
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
I am reviving my interest in photography by starting a Project 365. This site seems ideal. I look forward to engaging other members...
15% complete
Photo Details
Album
Another
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2021 4:50pm
Tags
pinecone
arrangement
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Lovely brown tones!
July 27th, 2021
