12,000 miles away 😢 by millie08
12,000 miles away 😢

Miss my grandchildren, locked down in New Zealand.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Pamela Haughey

@millie08
Am aiming to document the day to day life of this unprecedented year, rather than to produce amazing photos.
