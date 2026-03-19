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JJ
My heart is filled with such joy when I'm with one of my grandkids. I'm not happy with the quality of this photo, but all I had available today was my cell phone. Note to self: carry my good camera everywhere I go now. 📷
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Marla Brown
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@mimiclicks
On a mindfulness journey with my camera. 🙏🏼 💛
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365 Mindfulness Journey
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th March 2026 5:02pm
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