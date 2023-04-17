Previous
Hardy Hibiscus by mimiducky
Photo 473

Hardy Hibiscus

I just love those big bright flowers! We're getting a lot more blooms this year than last (its first year).
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh the size of it!
April 19th, 2023  
