Pineapple by mimiducky
Pineapple

A small pineapple growing in the garden. Based on experience, we'll never get to taste it because garden creatures will get to it first. It does look pretty though....
6th June 2023 6th Jun 23

@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
maybe you can ripen it indoors?
June 28th, 2023  
