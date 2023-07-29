Previous
Pineapple by mimiducky
Photo 574

Pineapple

Pineapple - current status: alive. Our pineapples always get eaten by critters before we can harvest them. Every time. This one is pretty hidden so we're hoping for the best but don't expect we'll get to taste it.
@mimiducky
2022 update - I'm back after a 5-year hiatus. Too busy with work and life to post pics, but still taking lots of them! Hoping...
