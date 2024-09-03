The End of Winter in Melbourne by mindos
The End of Winter in Melbourne

Taken on a group photography walk in Bourke Street, Melbourne near the corner of Swanston Street. I was attracted by the remnant leaves on the chaotic branches on the tree juxtapositioned against the uniformity of the windows behind them.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Melinda

@mindos
