Day 2 / 365: Decaying Capsicum by mindos
2 / 365

Day 2 / 365: Decaying Capsicum

Aperture: f4.2
Shutter Seed: 1/320
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 85 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Flash: None
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Bright Midday Sun
Camera: Nikon D90
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Melinda

@mindos
