3 / 365
Cleaning Windows
Aperture: 1/2.4
Shutter Seed: 1/193 sec
ISO: 50
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Flash: None
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Overcast morning 8 am
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Melinda
@mindos
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
28th July 2025 7:16pm
Tags
blue
,
windows
,
day_3
,
window_cleaning
