Cleaning Windows by mindos
Cleaning Windows

Aperture: 1/2.4
Shutter Seed: 1/193 sec
ISO: 50
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Flash: None
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Overcast morning 8 am
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Melinda

@mindos
Photo Details

