Previous
4 / 365
Meters
Aperture: f1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/50
ISO: 320
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Flash: None
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Overcast morning 8.30 am
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
0
0
365
28th July 2025 9:12am
industrial
day 4
