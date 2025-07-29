Previous
Meters by mindos
Meters

Aperture: f1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/50
ISO: 320
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Flash: None
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Overcast morning 8.30 am
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Melinda

@mindos
