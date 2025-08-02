Sign up
8 / 365
Rotten Tomato
Aperture: f/4.5
Shutter Seed: 1/160 sec
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 85 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Exposure Program: Manual
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Bright, Sunny after noon 2:14 p
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
2nd August 2025
2nd Aug 25
Melinda
@mindos
365
NIKON D90
2nd August 2025 3:14am
fruit
garden
tomato
rotten
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this photo, Welcome to 365
August 2nd, 2025
