Rotten Tomato by mindos
8 / 365

Rotten Tomato

Aperture: f/4.5
Shutter Seed: 1/160 sec
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 85 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Exposure Program: Manual
White Balance: Auto
Lighting: Bright, Sunny after noon 2:14 p
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
2% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this photo, Welcome to 365
August 2nd, 2025  
