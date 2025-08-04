Previous
Scaredy Cat Flower by mindos
Scaredy Cat Flower

Aperture: f/2.8
Shutter Seed: 1/157 sec
ISO: 50
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Lighting: Overcast
Camera: OPPO X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
4th August 2025 4th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
