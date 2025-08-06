Previous
Next
Red Creek by mindos
12 / 365

Red Creek

Aperture: f/2.2
Shutter Seed: 1/2255 sec
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 4 mm
Metering Mode: Unknown
Lighting: Overcast, Lunchtime
Camera: OPPO X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact