Old House in Hawker SA by mindos
15 / 365

Old House in Hawker SA

Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/25 sec
ISO: 100
Exposure Bias: +1.7 step
Focal Length: 62 mm
Exposure Program: Manual
Metering Mode: Pattern
Lighting: Rainy, overcast, afternoon
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
4% complete

