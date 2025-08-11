Previous
Rawnsley Lookout—Flinders Ranges by mindos
Rawnsley Lookout—Flinders Ranges

Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/125 sec
Exposure Bias: +1.3 step
Exposure program: manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 55 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Lighting: Overcast, morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
11th August 2025

Melinda

@mindos
