Water Tower by mindos
18 / 365

Water Tower

Aperture: f/2.4
Shutter Seed: 1/659 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Sunny, afternoon
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
4% complete

Photo Details

Wylie ace
nice find and minimalist shot
August 17th, 2025  
