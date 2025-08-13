Previous
Farina Ruins at Sunrise by mindos
19 / 365

Farina Ruins at Sunrise

Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/8 sec
Exposure Bias: +2 step
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 18 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Sunrise
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
