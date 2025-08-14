Previous
Bea and Bonnie at the General Store by mindos
20 / 365

Bea and Bonnie at the General Store

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/610 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 125
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Avarage
Lighting: Middle of day in shade
Camera: Nikon Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
5% complete

Photo Details

