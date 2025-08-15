Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
20 / 365
Diesel Engine Marree
Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/610 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 125
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Avarage
Lighting: Middle of day in shade
Camera: Nikon Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melinda
@mindos
21
photos
3
followers
2
following
5% complete
View this month »
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
engine
,
#sunrise
,
#marree
,
#diesel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close