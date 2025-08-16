Sign up
22 / 365
Protest Art on the Oodnadatta Track
Aperture: f/4.5
Shutter Seed: 1/2500 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 100 mm
Metering Mode: Not recorded
Lighting: Middle of day bright sun
Camera: Nikon Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Melinda
@mindos
Tags
oodnadatta track
,
protest art
