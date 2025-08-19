Previous
Refulling the Planes by mindos
25 / 365

Refulling the Planes

Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/60 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 55 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Lighting: Sunrise
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
