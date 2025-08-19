Sign up
Previous
25 / 365
Refulling the Planes
Aperture: f/22
Shutter Seed: 1/60 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 200
Focal Length: 55 mm
Metering Mode: Pattern
Lighting: Sunrise
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Melinda
@mindos
25
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
planes
365 Project
