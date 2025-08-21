Previous
Rusty Truck by mindos
26 / 365

Rusty Truck

Experiment with Grunge
Aperture: f/2.2
Shutter Seed: 1/897 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 54 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Mid morning
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
