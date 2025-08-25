Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
31 / 365
Happy Dog in Marree
Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/2505 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
25th August 2025
25th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Melinda
@mindos
31
photos
3
followers
2
following
8% complete
View this month »
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
marree
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close