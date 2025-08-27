Previous
Bea in the forest by mindos
33 / 365

Bea in the forest

Exercise in making and merging to photos together.

Thank you Elena Golovchenko for the forest background.
Values of dog photo

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/2529 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 64
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
9% complete

Photo Details

