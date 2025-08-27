Bea in the forest

Exercise in making and merging to photos together.



Thank you Elena Golovchenko for the forest background.

Values of dog photo



Aperture: f/1.8

Shutter Seed: 1/2529 sec

Exposure Bias: N/A

Exposure program: N/A

ISO: 64

Focal Length: 6 mm

Metering Mode: Centre Weighted Average

Lighting: Early Morning

Camera: Oppo X3 Pro

Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw