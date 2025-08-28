Previous
Chook by mindos
34 / 365

Chook

Exercise in filters in On1 Photo Raw

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/30 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 320
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
