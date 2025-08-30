Previous
Road Train Door by mindos
36 / 365

Road Train Door

Experimenting with filters and removing and highlights in On1 Photo Raw to get the two signs to match.

Aperture: f/1.8
Shutter Seed: 1/2276 sec
Exposure Bias: N/A
Exposure program: N/A
ISO: 100
Focal Length: 6 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Oppo X3 Pro
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
9% complete

Photo Details

