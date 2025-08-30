Road Train Door

Experimenting with filters and removing and highlights in On1 Photo Raw to get the two signs to match.



Aperture: f/1.8

Shutter Seed: 1/2276 sec

Exposure Bias: N/A

Exposure program: N/A

ISO: 100

Focal Length: 6 mm

Metering Mode: N/A

Lighting: Early Morning

Camera: Oppo X3 Pro

Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw