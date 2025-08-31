Previous
Marree Man by mindos
Marree Man

Aperture: f/222
Shutter Seed: 1/200 sec
Exposure Bias: +2
Exposure program: Manual
ISO: 800
Focal Length: 18 mm
Metering Mode: N/A
Lighting: Early Morning
Camera: Nikon D90
Editing Software: On1 Photo Raw
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Melinda

@mindos
Photo Details

